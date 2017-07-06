Read rack up another big win in Ribblesdale Cricket League

Read racked up another big win in the Ribblesdale Cricket League as they saw off Oswaldtwistle Immanuel to climb to fourth.

Once again the hosts surpassed the 200-run mark in a rain affected fixture at Whalley Road.

Kyle O’Connor (27) and Harry Carter (45) put on 41 for the opening wicket before the latter went on to post an 81-run partnership alongside professional Matt Walker (48) for the second wicket.

Ben Gorton added 21, Michael Whalley chipped in with 18 while Josh Lavin (46) and Thomas Turner (27) added a 62-run stand for the sixth wicket on to further enhance Read’s control.

When the 45 overs had expired, the hosts posted a 244-9 finish.

Andrew Metcalf’s knock of 90, which included four fours and seven sixes from 120 deliveries, threatened Read’s command while an unbeaten 64 from pro Merennage Akshu Prihan Fernando produced a nervy finish.

However, the visitors ran out of overs to hit their target and it was Read who picked up 10 points.

Read travel to the Marshfield Ground to take on unbeaten league leaders Settle on Saturday.