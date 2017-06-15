Read exit LCB Knockout at the hands of Lancashire League side

Read lost out in the LCB Knockout Cup on Sunday, as Andrew Rushton’s side went down to Lancashire League side Church at the West End by six wickets.

William Wrathall hit 38 as Read made 141-9, but Church passed the target for four wickets in 33 overs, as professional Zain Abbas batted through for 46 not out.

Saturday’s CBS Office Supplies Ribblesdale League action was washed out.

On Friday night, Whalley beat Ribblesale Wanderers in the Twenty20 competition at Station Road. Whalley totalled 154-9 as Toby Bulcock made 38 and Kye Stephens 36, as Ian Britcliffe took 4-27.

Wanderers made 153-7, with Brendon Louw hitting 53.

Salesbury professional Neil Hornbuckle hit 97 not out at Cherry Tree, but the hosts won by eight wickets thanks to 84 not out from Mark Hadfield.

Saturday’s league fixtures see Read at home to Salesbury, Ribblesdale Wanderers host Barnoldswick, and Whalley entertain Euxton.

Wickets are pitched at 1-30 p.m.

On Sunday, Whalley are at Barnoldswick in the Ramsbottom Cup quarter-final at 1 p.m.

Tomorrow night, Ribblesdale Wanderers host Padiham in the Twenty20 competition, while Read host Whalley (6-15 p.m.).