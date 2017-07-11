Read beat the league leaders

A wonderful one-wicket win saw Read end Settle’s superb winning stretch in the Ribblesdale Cricket League.

Settle would’ve been expected to roll over their latest opponents with Andrew Rushton’s men still suffering from the hangover of a Twenty20 quarter-final loss.

Salesbury booked their spot for Finals Day in the competition with a 49-run triumph at Ribchester Road but Read administered the perfect tonic to cure that headache.

A sublime spell of bowling from Matt Walker and Rushton restricted the hosts to a 165-run finish at the Marshfield Ground.

The paid man took 4-36 while the skipper added 5-48.

Michael Whalley then top-scored with 47 in the chase, Josh Lavin contributed with 29, Rushton added an unbeaten 26 while opener Kyle O’Connor had put 20 runs on the board.

Read, who managed to get over the line with just two balls remaining, are now 18 points off the Section A leaders and have a game in hand on their rivals.