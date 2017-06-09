Raider Max is a hat-trick hero

Ribble Valley Raider Max Thompson was the hat-trick hero as his side swept aside defending league champions Euxton.

The 11-year-old, from Clitheroe, capped a perfect performance with the ball when sending three opposing batsmen packing in as many balls having skittled a couple of wickets before the third victim was caught and bowled.

The young leg spinner was awarded the club’s fielding award in his debut season last term as the Raiders secured the Ribblesdale Cricket League’s Arthur Shaw Shield.

Farouk Hussain, Max’s head coach, said: “Max is a very enthusiastic cricketer and has shown great passion to learn and improve. His hard work over the winter period is now paying off with stand out performances.”