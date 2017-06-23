Triathlete Matthew is a weekend warrior

At the 2017 Blenhiem Palace Bloodwise triathlon, Matthew Hollingsworth took part as one of the weekend warriors.

The aim was to complete as many triathlons as possible over the two days and raise up to £10,000 for the Bloodwise cancer charity.

Matt completed an amazing eight triathlons during the weekend, placing him in the top 12of the weekend’s athletes.

This amounted to the equivalent of a 6.4 km swim, 160km bike ride and 40km run.

Matt, a former pupil of Ribblesdale School and Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, is preparing for an Ironman event in Copenhagen later in the year, also in aid of Bloodwise.

To donate, go to www.justgiving.co.uk/matttri