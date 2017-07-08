Tommi hoping for better luck

Teenage rally driver Tommi Meadows heads to Builth Wells this weekend for the Nicky Grist Stages Rally, which is a round of both the BTRDA and British Rally Championships.

The Clitheroe driver will be looking to put a recent run of bad luck behind him after having failed to finish the last two rallies he has entered.

A dramatic rollover on the Plains Rally and a mechanical failure on the Carlisle Stages have put a downer on the 17 year-old’s rookie season of gravel rallying, which started off so well with a podium on the Somerset Stages in April.

This weekend’s event will run alongside the British Rally Championship crews on some classic fast & flowing Welsh stages, which should suit Meadows’ 1400cc Ford KA quite well.

“I’m looking forward to this event. The stages look like they should be really enjoyable and with it also being a round of the British Championship there should be a nice buzz around the service park,” said Tommi. “The past couple of rallies are behind me now and I’m fully focused on getting a good result this weekend”.

