Talented teens kickstart their boxing careers

Two talented teenagers from Ribble Valley Fitness Centre and Boxing Club have just kickstarted their amateur careers in the sport.

Ribblesdale High School pupils Toro Croft-Senior and Milo Roncetti both impressed as they stepped out into the world of boxing.

Toro, 13, made his debut in a skills bout against Brandon Barker (Fox ABC) at the Lightbowne Sports and Social Club in Moston over three one-minute rounds.

“They both performed really well,” said coach Muhammed Sirtaj, known as ‘Taj’ to his students. “Toro’s hand speed and footwork is really impressive. He’s really quick.”

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Milo added to his debut triumph by scoring a unanimous decision victory over Samy Aziz at Club 147 in Walkden.

Following the win against his Bolton Champions ABC foe, coach ‘Taj’ said: “He’s won both of his fights to date and he’s looked really good. He’s been with us for about two-and-a-half years now and he’s working really hard. He’s got a cracking left hook; that’s something you need to look out for.”

The pair will now feature on a card in Whitehaven, Cumbria, on January 28th alongside stablemate Drew Coulston.

Milo will also feature in Preston on February 5th ahead of the Junior Championships in Manchester in March.

Taj added: “Both Milo and Toro have been training with us for quite some time now and during that time have learnt the basics of boxing and then progressed onto developing those skills further.

“They are now both fully licenced amateur boxers for the club and have put on brave performances showing off their acquired boxing skills in the ring in front of hundreds of spectators. They both performed exceptionally well.

“Watch this space as there is plenty more action to come from these two local boys.”

Boxing classes are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Kids classes are from 5-30 p.m. to 6-30 p.m. Adult classes are on the same days from 6-30 p.m. until 7-3 0p.m.

If you would like to obtain any further information about the services the club offers or wish to discuss anything about health and fitness contact the club’s personal trainers and boxing coaches 07794 441301, email valleyfitness@hotmail.co.uk or visit www.facebook.com/valleygym