Standards are high across the board!

Standards were high across the board in the Frank Hargreaves Memorial Trophy at Mytton Fold.

In the men’s, Andy McLeod showed the way with a brilliant 40 points, with President, David Hargreaves, just pipped into second after scoring 39 points.

Terry Bigland was third after a card play-off with Matt Oakley and Roy Bishop on 37 points.

Matt collected the Division 1 prize and took the full two’s pot, being the only player to putt a two (on the 1st).

Roy Bishop took the Division 2 prize and the Senior’s Trophy.

In the ladies’ competition, the title was decided on a card play-off between the granddaughter and daughter of Frank Hargreaves. Both mother and daughter scored a highly respectable 33 points.

Carole Maher took the Trophy, edging daughter Katie Maher into second, with captain Tarja Wilson third with 28 points.

The spot prize for Nearest to the Pin in 2 on the 9th was won by Lesley Cookson.

For the men, Nearest to the Pin in 2 on the 5th was Frank Hindle and longest drive on the 16th went to Tony Cross.

l It was a busy weekend for Clitheroe’s champion golfer Mark Ashworth, defending two of his major titles.

On Saturday at Darwen Golf Club he qualified for the final matchplay stages of the E.L.G.A. Harold Ryden Trophy with rounds of 76 and 75 and on Sunday completed 36 holes in level par at Clitheroe to retain the Club Championship on his home course by nine clear shots from runner-up Tony Flanagan, with former Lancashire Seniors’ Champion Tony Holt one shot further back in third. Tony had also been in fine form in the Harold Ryden qualifying rounds with the second best score of 149 over the 36 holes but was unavailable for the matchplay stages.

Saturday’s Stableford competition was won by James Wood with 42 points, one better than Karl Hargreaves on 41 points with Robert Spouse in third with 39 points. Ian Walsh took the Division Two prize with his score of 38 points.

Jan Burrows led the Division One players in the Ladies’ Three Division Stableford on Thursday with 39 points. Division Two winner was Judith Lamb who had the best score of the day with 40 points, and Rosemary Fort headed Division Three with 32 points.

A nine hole Stableford was won by Gillian Wightman with 17 points.

Round Five of the Juniors’ Spring Championship on Sunday went to Luke Smalley who scored 92-23- 69.

The Oakhill College Association Golf Day was well supported by 26 teams, totalling 104 players. The team from Mortimers’ Estate Agency won the Harry Stephenson Memorial Trophy with their score of 91 points. Almost £4,000 was raised for the Association.