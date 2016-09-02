Sophie to represent England at Worlds

Clitheroe’s Sophie Lamb will represent England in the World Junior Girls’ Championship in Canada later this month.

The championship, which includes 72-hole team and individual events, will be played at Mississaugua Golf Club, Ontario, from September 25-30th.

Sophie will be joined in the England team by Emily Price and Bel Wardle.

Sophie, 18, was the leading qualifier in the English women’s match play championship, tied fourth in the English women’s amateur and sixth in the English stroke play.

She helped England win the Women’s Home Internationals last month.

Price, 16, plays at Cleobury Mortimer, Worcestershire, while Wardle, 16, is from Prestbury, Cheshire.