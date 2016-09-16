Sophie’s huge confidence boost ahead of Worlds

Clitheroe’s Sophie Lamb says that she’ll head into World Junior Girls’ Championship in Canada full of confidence after landing her first women’s title.

The 18-year-old international will compete at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club at the end of the month on the back of her success at the British women’s stroke play championship at Knock Golf Club in Belfast.

The England representative, who helped her nation win the Women’s Home Internationals last month, was delighted to get off the mark having challenged for a maiden individual triumph all season.

The teenager, who was leading qualifier in the English women’s matchplay championship, tied fourth in the English women’s amateur and finished sixth in the English stroke play, said: “Winning this will be great for my confidence going into the World Junior Girls Championship in Canada.

“It was nice to come out on top after a few top 10 finishes. It was a very special moment. That was the biggest individual win of my career.”

Sophie had her dad, Phil, on the bag as her caddie and she admitted his emotions got the better of him on the 18th green after she left herself with a tap-in for victory.

However, she had to wait to share the news with mum, Carina, and sister, Hollie, as the pair were on a plane to Spain as she made the winning putt.

After winning the competition by two shots ahead of Wrexham’s Chloe Williams, finishing as the only golfer to beat par, Sophie said: “It was good but it still hasn’t really sunk in properly yet. It was an open tournament, and that should help towards my world ranking. It was a strong field, a ‘B’ classification, so it was a pretty good event to play in.

“My dad was crying on the 18th green. He had been caddying for me all week so it was nice to cap it all off with the win. It was great to see my dad so happy at the end because he comes to support me at almost every event.”

Sophie, who earned an honorary life membership at the club for triumphing, added: “My mum was almost in tears when I told her as well. I think they were quite sad that they couldn’t be there but they were delighted that I’d won.”