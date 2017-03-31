Sophie in squad for French Champs

Clitheroe’s Sophie Lamb will join England’s leading girl and Under 21 players at the French Lady Junior Championship next month.

The squad for the French Lady Junior Championship, which takes place at Saint Cloud, from April 13th to 17th, is: Annabell Fuller (Roehampton, Surrey), Sammy Fuller (Roehampton, Surrey), Lily May Humphreys (Stoke by Nayland, Essex), Sophie Lamb (Clitheroe, Lancashire), Emily Price (Cleobury Mortimer, Worcestershire), Bel Wardle (Prestbury, Cheshire).

Sophie, 19, is the British women’s stroke play champion.

She won the England Golf Women’s Order of Merit, and helped England win the Women’s Home Internationals.