Sophie in action for GB ladies in Italy

Clitheroe’s Sophie Lamb was in action last week as a member of the Great Britain amateur ladies’ golf team in Italy against a European representative side, playing for the Vagliano Trophy.

Great Britain and Ireland, who have not won the biennial competition since 2005, went down 15-9, after going into the second and final day at Bogogno Golf Club tied on six points each.

Last Friday, Lamb halved with Puk Lyng Thomsen, before she joined Gemma Clews, as the pair halved their foursomes match against Virginia Elena Carta and Albane Valenzuela.

On Saturday, she beat Linnea Strom 3&2, before, again with Clews, beating Carta and Valenzuela 4&3.