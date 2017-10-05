Sixth place finish for Sawley’s Schofield

Sawley paddler Jon Schofield managed a sixth place finish on his return to wildwater racing.

The double Olympic medallist in the K2 200m event, with Liam Heath, made the finals of the ICF World Wildwater Championships in Pau, France.

After the qualifiers of the competition, the keen kayaker took to social media and tweeted: “Made the finals!! Very happy and relieved to make it through tough heats against super fast paddlers. This course is a true test of a wildwater racing.”

In the final of the men’s K1 event, Schofield missed on out on the lead by four hundredths of a second to move in to the silver medal position.

But with more athletes to paddle he eventually finished outside the podium places, with Anze Urankar taking the World title.

He added: “6th place for me today, pretty gutted but the other guys were just too good. Congrats world champion @anzeurankar7, legend @nejc_znidarcic and Mr Guy onnet!”