Season’s best swim for Sam at World Cup 4

Samantha Murray earned a season’s best in the pool at World Cup 4 in Drzonkow, Poland at the weekend.

The Clitheroe athlete finished 18th overall, but took some positives from her performance.

Teammate Jo Muir, from Dumfries, finished 10th – her best ever finish at a World Cup event, with Dorking’s Francesca Summers 28th.

Summers, 21, led after the opening two disciplines, with London 2012 silver medallist Murray fifth after three disciplines.

The women’s final began with the fencing ranking round, where Summers surged into an early lead with 28 victories and just seven defeats, four more victories than any other athlete in the field.

Murray, 27, produced a positive fence of 18 victories and 17 defeats, with 22-year-old Muir one hit further back.

Day two of the final began with the 200m swim where all three British athletes improved on their semi-final times.

Murray, known as one of the best swimmers on the modern pentathlon circuit, clocked a 2:12:04, the fifth quickest of the day, with Muir and Summers both swimming season best times of 2:16.61 and 2:20.96 respectively.

Neither Muir or Murray managed to add to their score in the fencing bonus round, but after topping the ranking round standings, Summers collected two further points to head the field going into the ride with Murray ninth and Muir 18th.

Muir was the first Brit into the show-jumping arena and a good performance on her allocated horse Czardodziejka meant she knocked down just a single pole with two time faults to collect 291 faults.

Murray also felled just a single pole and secured 293 points.

Summers lost ground as an unfortunate fall at the double meant she suffered time and obstacle faults. She remounted to complete the course with 219 points.

Murray moved up to fifth with Muir 12th and Summers 20th ahead of the laser-run.

Muir, after a slow first shoot, picked up positions on each lap to cross the line 10th, with Murray 18th and Summers 28th