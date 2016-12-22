Samantha Murray’s busy end to Olympic year

Samantha Murray celebrated a remarkable year of British sport at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year ceremony on Sunday night.

Andy Murray walked away with the top prize for an unprecedented third time, receiving his prize in Miami from Lennox Lewis, while other award winners including Olympic legend Michael Phelps, Leicester City and manager Claudio Ranieri.

Samantha’s year saw her finish ninth in the modern pentathlon final in Rio, as she looked to add to her silver medal win at London 2012, while she was second at the Champion of Champions event in Doha last month.

She has also recently visited the Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians in Jordan, where she met a women’s football team and coach, and a taekwondo school, as part of a series of Olympians seeing how sport can positively affect the lives of the displaced.

For more on Samantha’s visit to the camp, go to www.olympicchannel.com/en/playback/camps-to-champs

She is hoping for a big 2017, with the European Championships in Minsk, Belarus in July and the World Championships in Cairo, Egypt the following month, as well as the World Cup campaign, which starts in Los Angeles in February.

Samantha said recently: “I want to keep in this moment that I am having now.

“I will keep training hard for next season and try to improve my abilities, especially in fencing and shooting, and stay happy.

“I have a great team around me and I am already looking forward to the 2017 World Cup #1 in Los Angeles.”

In April, the West Bradford athlete will join with Wigan’s 2009 World and 2010 European 800m bronze medalist Jenny Meadows at a residential training camp at Rossall Pentathlon Academy, the only Pentathlon Academy in the North West of England, in Fleetwood.

The academy is run by a fully qualified modern pentathlon coach Steve Mason, a former international modern pentathlete, and the course will run from Wednesday, April 5th to Saturday, April 8th, for ages 10-16, of all abilities.

For more information, please contact Steve Mason at s.mason@rossall.org.uk or call 07453309555.