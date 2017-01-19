Sam off to a solid start with third place

Samantha Murray finished third in the first Pentathlon GB National Ranking Competition of the year on Sunday.

The competition, which was held at the University of Bath - Pentathlon GB’s National Training Centre - started in the pool with the 200m swim. Murray recorded the quickest time in 2:15.68.

In the fencing salle, 20 victories and eight defeats saw her top a second discipline standings.

That gave Murray a 15-second lead, but an exciting laser-run saw Kate French eventually cross the line first ahead of Jess Varley, with Murray third.

Murray departed on Tuesday for a training camp in Tenerife ahead of World Cup 1 in Los Angeles, which takes part towards the end of next month.