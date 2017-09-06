Russ sets up a final day decider

Ribble Valley rally driver Russ Thompson has set up a final day decider in the BTRDA Production Cup rally series at the end of September, after taking an impressive win in last weekend’s Eventsigns Woodpecker Stages Group N class.

Running a quick and consistent pace throughout, Thompson and co-driver Andy Murphy took victory by a 30-second margin and have a chance to become the first crew to successfully defend the cup, providing they reach the finish in front of rivals Sacha Kakad and James Aldridge on the Trackrod Forest Stages.

On the evidence from Shropshire, it will prove to be a titanic scrap and one that will see Thompson pushing all the way and seal as a high a finish as possible in the overall Gold Star championship standings alongside retaining the cup.

The Yorkshire forests around the town of Pickering are the arena for the winner takes all showdown, with Thompson optimistic for the event: “Trackrod has been a good event for us over the years, we won it twice in the BRC Challenge and won Group N in the Mitsubishi back in 2014 so we know what we need to do.

“The stages are real challenges and they’re going to provide an exciting finish.”