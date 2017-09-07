Rising golf star Sophie is honoured by home club

Clitheroe Golf Club’s rising young star Sophie Lamb has been made an honorary member of her home club in recognition of her recent golfing achievements.

Club Captain Peter Hargreaves revealed that the Club Council has bestowed on Lamb the special honour of Honorary Membership of Clitheroe Golf Club, in acknowledgement of her outstanding performances.

Lamb has been a representative of the Great Britain and Ireland team, and England Ladies’ team, who she helped romp to victory in the Nations Cup at the Irish women’s open stroke play championship at Co Louth in May, winning by 11 shots.

She was leading amateur in the Ricoh British Women’s Open Championship last month, to win the Smyth Salver and Silver Medal at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Scotland.

The Salver is awarded to the leading amateur who plays all four rounds of the British Open – with the 19-year-old birdying the final hole to post a 69 and finish on six under par 282 – finishing three shots clear of her closest rival, Irish World number one Leona Maguire.

Last year, she claimed her first women’s individual win as she claimed the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Knock Club in Belfast – the only player to beat par in the tournament, beating fter finishing two strokes ahead of Chloe Williams.

And she was England’s top female golfer of 2016, emerging on top in a tightly-contested race in the women’s Order of Merit.

Lamb is defending her title in the Ladies British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship at North Berwick, which started yesterday and finishes tomorrow.

2017 Welsh Ladies Open Stroke Play champion Gemma Clews, who represented Great Britain and Ireland in the Vagliano Trophy earlier this year, is also set to tee it up in East Lothian this week.

They will be joined in the starting field by Emilie Overas, who finished as runner-up to Lily May Humphreys in the 2017 Girls British Open Amateur Championship at Enville last month, and 2016 Girls British Open Amateur champion Emilie Paltrinieri.

Shannon McWilliam, who led the qualifiers for the match play stage of the Girls British Open Amateur this year, will also feature alongside 2016 Scottish Ladies Order of Merit winner Hannah McCook.