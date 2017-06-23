Ribble Valley netballers celebrate successful year

Nearly 300 players, parents and officials gathered at AccringtonTown Hall for Ribble Valley Netball Club annual presentation night.

The evening highlighted the broad strength within the club, with several league or tournament successes for squads from almost every age group over the past year, and the selection of members for County, Regional, Elite Netball and Manchester Thunder squads, with one member also being selected to trial for the national team programme.

All players were awarded a medal for the season’s efforts, before a player from each squad was announced as the Top Banana for their year group.

The Janet Rawcliffe award for contribution over the year from a parent went to Mark Reeve, Volunteer of the Year was Adele Whalley and the Farmhouse Fayre Cup was awarded to Georgia Ashworth.

Georgia is the club’s first apprentice, and as well as playing and coaching, has also organised an inter school competition for the Valley’s primary schools at Oakhill Academy every Monday, and also started new Ribble Rugrats sessions for Year 1 and 2 children as a fun introduction to netball on Thursdays at the same venue.

There was also an extra surprise for the club’s Under 12’s on the night as they were presented with the trophy for winning the Greater Manchester County Junior Netball League, where the team recorded a 100% record, beating teams from fierce rivals such as Bury & Oldham along the way.

The club’s Under 14’s also recorded a 100% record on their way to winning the second division of the same competition and both squads obviously rested well that night, as the next day they travelled to the Wirral to win their age groups at the Boughton Belles tournament.

The night also marked the end of Helen Millington’s time as Chairman of the club.

Helen has overseen several changes during her three years of office and steps down with the club in a much stronger position than when she started and the committee would like to thank Helen for her efforts and wish her all the best for the future.