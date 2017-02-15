Oliver makes it two wins from two in Bath

Clitheroe’s Oliver Murray doubled up as he made it two wins from two at this year’s Pentathlon GB National Youth Ranking Competitions in Bath.

Oliver held off Toby Price in a thrilling finish, with Max Schaefers finishing third.

Schaefers was one of eleven German athletes competing in the event as guests of Pentathlon GB, ahead of a week-long training camp with some of their British counterparts this week.

The boys also started their day in the fencing salle, Schaefers finishing top of the discipline standings with 16 victories and four defeats, one victory ahead of Murray.

In the pool, it was Millfield School’s Nick Laws who set the standard with a 2:02.12 swim.

It meant Murray started the combined laser-run in the lead, three seconds ahead of Max Schaefers.

With just 45 seconds covering the top nine athletes, the start of the combined laser-run was an intriguing affair with Murray seeking to extend his advantage, with everyone else battling and exchanging positions behind them.

The 17-year-old, younger brother of 2012 Olympic silver medallist Samantha, maintained his lead into the final shoot, but then had to hold off a challenge from Yorkshire Pentathlon’s Toby Price, briefly losing the lead on the final 800m loop, before retaking the lead with around 250m remaining.

Samantha finished fourth at the second Pentathlon GB National Ranking Competition of the year, behind Kate French, Jess Varley and Joanna Muir, having recorded the quickest time in the pool in 2:13.56, 2.37 seconds ahead of Sarah Collin.