Netballers come from far and wide for Valley tournament

Ribble Valley Netball Club hosted their annual tournament at St Cecilia’s High School in Longridge.

There was an increase on entries from previous years, with 140 teams participating across eight age groups.

The tournament attracted more than 1,000 players

The growing status of the tournament across the country continued, reflected by teams travelling from the North East, Midlands and even Poole in Dorset.

There were a grand total of 441 games, and the tournament saw over 1,000 girls in action.

On court, and after the damp start, the weather lifted for the Under 12-15 groups.

Unfortunately, only the club’s Under 15s managed to make it into the semi-finals, losing to the visitors from Oaksway.

Players enjoy the tournament in Longridge

The Under 15 final was the only one of the weekend not to involve a team from Oldham, and saw Tameside come from behind to beat Oaksway.

Elsewhere, the Under 12, 13 and 14 finals saw Oldham confirm their strength with a clean sweep.

The following day saw brighter weather, and the Under 11s made the final after a great fightback in their semi-final against Tameside.

Unfortunately, they came up against a strong Oldham side and the previous day’s theme continued.

Under 11s runners up

In the only age group contested by without a knockout stage, the club’s under 8s were pipped to top spot in the final game with a narrow defeat to Oldham, who went on to claim all the day’s prizes.

The club thank St Cecilia’s for hosting the tournament, especially the staff and pupils who helped over the weekend, parents and members, and all businesses who supported.

Special thanks to Ribble Valley Homes, whose support enabled over 100 members to take part, with many playing in their first tournament.

The club have started their first sessions for youngsters in years 1 and 2.

Under 8s runners up

Ribble Rugrats will be held at Oakhill Academy in Whalley every Thursday from 4–5 p.m. and will focus on ball games, fun and team activities and an introduction to netball ahead of regular club training available from Year 3.

There is no need to become a member but places are limited to 20 per session and it costs £5.