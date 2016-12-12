Motorists are advised of 10k road race closures

Motorists are advised that several roads in and near Clitheroe will close on Tuesday, December 27th, for the 2016 Ribble Valley 10k Road Race.

From 9-15 until 11-45am, Edisford Road, Clitheroe, will close from its junction with Lancaster Drive to its junction with Clifton Road.

The B6243 Pig Hill, B6243 New Lane, C574 Clitheroe Lane and Mitton Road will be closed for their entire lengths.

The C573 Clitheroe Road will close from its junction with Mitton Road to its junction with the B6243 Edisford Road.

Motorists are advised that the roads will be closed to all traffic and there will be no signed alternative routes.

The event, organised by Blackburn Harriers and Athletic Club, is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants, including some of the best long-distance runners in the UK.

Blackburn Harriers spokesman George Davies said: “Once more the Ribble Valley 10k has been awarded regional status and will be hosting the North of England Championships, which is a major feather in the cap for Ribble Valley.”

He added: “Our primary concern is the safety of the runners and other road users, along with minimum disruption to the community, and we have worked closely with Ribble Valley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Police to put the arrangements in place.

“Some of the best endurance athletes in the country are expected to take part in the race and residents are welcome to come along and watch or compete if they want to shift some Christmas lunch!”

The race starts at 10-30am at the Roefield Leisure Centre in Edisford Road, Clitheroe.

Further details about the event are available from George Davies on 01254 771556.