Medieval masterpiece? A piece of cake for Rose!

She’s the boss of Rosie Cake Diva and Cakebomb, a meringue master who specialises in life-size sweet sculptures.
This time the talented Rose Dummer, from Clitheroe, has crafted King Arthur to coincide with the release of Guy Ritchie’s film of the same name, starring David Beckham. The cake was commissioned by Oak Furniture Land as part of the celebrations to mark the opening of its Wednesbury store. The firm then donated the amazing confectionery creation to Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery. The artwork, which took five days to complete, has been airbrushed in edible paint. Picture by Jonathan Hipkiss photography