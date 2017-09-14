Marsha and Stuart’s marathon charity effort

Bodybuilder Marsha Banks completed a remarkable charity effort on Saturday, swimming the full length of Lake Windermere and back – 21 miles in total.

At the halfway point, father Stuart joined his daughter to complete the second half of the swim.

The pair undertook the mammoth task as Stuart suffered a stroke three years ago and was diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and has since had three heart operations.

They are raising money for the charity AFA – Atrial Fibrillation Association – to make people aware that after a stroke and diagnosis, you can still do almost anything without harm to yourself.

Marsha, 23 and Stuart Banks, 46, live in Gisburn with mother and wife Audra, and began their marathon swim at 6-30 a.m. on Saturday at Wateredge in Ambleside, hoping to complete the 21-mile swim in 10 hours.

Marsha took just over 11 hours to finish, while Stuart met her at Fell Foot, half way, and completed in just over six hours.

All told, they raised over £700 and are still collecting from their justgiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marsha-banks

Stuart still rides his bike regularly and is hoping to do Lands End to John O’Groats next summer.

Marsha had little time to rest after her exertions and was back at Absolute Gym in Clitheroe, on Tuesday, continuing her training to compete next year in bodybuilding.