Maroons open with defeat

Clitheroe returned to league action with a 48-17 defeat in their first home game of the new season against Garstang.

However, the hosts failed to start at all and conceded a soft try within the first minute.

The visitors scored again with a well-worked try and the extras were added by the prolific kicker who didn’t miss all day.

Clitheroe got themselves back in the game with a try off a rolling maul scored by Chamberlain, and the extras were added by debutant Cuddy.

Just as the hosts gained a foothold, they were undone by discipline. Slinger received a yellow card, and Garstang exploited the overlap to touch down in the corner. The try was converted, and a penalty added, to give Garstang a 24-7 lead.

At this point the maroons showed what they’re capable of and responded with a try worked through the pack scored by Rigby. Cuddy added the extras and slotted a penalty to make it 24-17 at the break.

In the second half Clitheroe simply made too many mistakes. The hosts turned their own ball over far too many times, failed to stick to their game plan and threw too many wayward passes.

In addition they lost their discipline again with Rigby receiving a red card following a fracas and Garstang ran out easy winners.

The positives were that the set piece performed well, and Joe Weld Blundell had a great game at 9, as did debutants Cuddy and Harris at 13 and 15 respectively.

Clitheroe will look to bounce back on Saturday at home to Old Bedians, kick-off 3 p.m.

Clitheroe’s second team went down 44-25 at Fylde’s fourth team, Fylde Vandals.

Despite starting a man down, the game got off to an ideal start for Clitheroe with Joe Smith the benefactor of a neat scrum, and a quick pop to him allowed him to weave his way through and score.

There were more tries on the day from Daniel Smith, Matt Bleasdale, Matt Furbish and even a Fylde player as Clitheroe put 25 points on Fylde.

Fylde’s numerical advantage took its toll eventually on Clitheroe, who remained valiant throughout.

Some fast play from them took advantage of the overlap on the wings, and thy scored several tries, much to their relief.

Some smart set price plays also saw them finish with 44 points.

Clitheroe’s Junior Colts lost 32-19 to Oxton Parkonians in their first league game in the Raging Bull Colts setup.

Clitheroe started well, and although they were ceding territory to the visitors’ larger pack, who were really making life difficult at ruck and scrum time, they were first to score.

Oscar Duck streaked away to dot down on the left wing after some good team approach work.

A few minutes later, Jack Stanley capped a strong debut in the side with a super finish by the posts. Duck converted both tries with Clitheroe taking a 14-0 lead.

Oxton did get one back before the half-time whistle to take the game to 14-5.

In the second half, Clitheroe stretched their advantage 12 minutes in to take a 19-5 lead, with Jarvis Davies scoring his first try for the club.

The team had started the half well and were seemingly exerting themselves well to a point that the game was clearly in their grasp; George Horsfield and try-scoring Stanley standing out by their hard work and skill.

However, the opposition thought differently. and with some good forward play, some fortuitous decisions at the break down and excellent kicking, they pegged Clitheroe back with a succession of tries.

Time ran out for the Maroon and Gold youngsters and Oxton finished with a flurry to take the win 32-19, with encouraging signs for Clitheroe.