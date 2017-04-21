Maroon and Golds secure promotion

Clitheroe’s first XV gained promotion to the Second Division of the Miller Homes League with a 50-26 victory over Chorley at Litttlemoor.

A good crowd was in attendance for the Easter Saturday fixture, and the hosts knew that a challenge lay ahead, as Chorley have recently hit a rich vein of form.

Chorley took an early lead through a penalty and the visitors looked threatening.

Chorley seemed to dominate territory, but Clitheroe hit back, with captain Will Dickenson bulldozing over following a series of pick and gos fromthe forwards.

Nathan Peel added the extras, but this seemed to galvanise Chorley who scored two unanswered tries to lead 13-7.

Back into it Clitheroe came, through a well-executed cross field kick from Marco Vaghetti, which found James Dickinson, who finished well to bring the Maroons within a point at 12-13.

Chorley scored again but were unable to convert, and as half-time approached, the Clitheroe forwards executed a superb rolling maul that made 30 metres, and Peel found himself in space to make the dash for the line and touch down under the posts. The extras were added and the hosts led 19-18.

The second half resumed with Chorley converting a penalty, but Clitheroe regained the lead with an excellent 60-metre break being made by Martin Lafranceschina, who passed to James Cathcart, who had supported superbly to score the try.

Gradually Clitheroe came into the ascendancy. Sam Thornber scored the first of his two tries by powering over from a maul, and scored again a few minutes later.

Clitheroe were comfortably in the lead at 38-21, but Chorley came back into the game with a well-worked try.

The excellent Henry Bailey showed pace to go in under the posts to ease the nerves.

And Clitheroe saved their best try until last. Following good ball presented by the pack, Peel made a break with and the ball went through the hands to Matt Bleasdale who touched down in the corner.

The conversion was missed but final score was 50-26 in a thoroughly entertaining game.