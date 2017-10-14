Maroon and Golds earn battling draw

With both sides starting the season strongly, it was no surprise to see Clitheroe and Ormskirk share the spoils in the rain.

The Maroon and Golds struck first having turned defence in to attack, scoring from a penalty in front of the posts.

The hosts replied with a penalty of their own though Clitheroe regained the advantage when Rick Slinger found space to release Jonny Cuddy who finished well. The conversion was not made but the visitors had the lead.

Again, that lead was short-lived as an interception led to a breakaway try and the extras were added to swing the scoreline once more.

The visitors were given a brief let-off as Ormskirk missed a couple of penalties but they soon stretched the advantage to seven points at the interval when scoring in the corner.

Clitheroe dominated the early exchanges in the second half and man of the match James Pate capitalised when smashing over the line, taking three defenders with him, to score a deserved try. The extras were added and the scores were level.

Both sides went close to snatching victory but the game ended with the scores level. The Maroon and Golds are next in action when they host Ormskirk in the cup next weekend.

Ormskirk 15, Clitheroe 15