Luke upbeat despite points defeat

Luke Blackledge is remaining upbeat despite losing for the fourth time of his professional career.

The 26-year-old super-middleweight was out-pointed by world number 29 Lolenga Mock at the Ceres Arena, in Aarhus, Denmark, at the weekend.

The contest went the distance, a total of 10 rounds, but ringside judges Soren Saugmann, Hans Larsen and Freddy Rafn scored it 92-98, 93-97 and 94-96 respectively in favour of the home fighter.

“I feel a bit sore, it was a hard fight,” said Blackledge. “I was up against a world class fighter yet again because I’ve taken another big opportunity. Unfortunately, I just came up short in the end.

“It was a very close fight and I only lost a decision. Everyone said that I would’ve won it had the fight been in the UK.

“It could’ve gone either way but because it was in Denmark he got the win.

“I wasn’t really happy with my performance. I never am. I didn’t really stick to the game-plan.

“I went in to box him but I stood and fought with him. It turned in to a tear up and played in to his hands. I think I could’ve done things better.”

The former Commonwealth champion at 168lbs has tested himself at the top level recently having fought WBC world title challenger Callum Smith and trained alongside WBA world champion Tyron Zeuge.

Now, he’s pondering a drop back down in class in a bid for honours. “Nothing has really changed for me,” he said. “It’s just another loss on my record which doesn’t really mean anything.

“I could’ve been fighting in Manchester on the same night but this opportunity came up. I could’ve taken an easier fight but I want to test myself. I want the hard fights.”

He added: “I’ll drop back down to British level now to see how these experiences have helped me. I’m still only 26, I’ve got another seven years left in the sport yet. I’ve already had 29 fights.

“I would drop to middleweight to fight for the British title. I think there are more opportunities for me there. John Ryder has already been calling me out.”