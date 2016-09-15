Kirk back in action in Anglesey in penultimate weekend

Kirk Cattermole was racing at the Ty Croes circuit in Anglesey last weekend in the penultimate round of the 125 Open Kart national Championship incorporating the UK Cup.

He qualified in seventh spot, and went on to finish fourth in race one, before race two was suspended due to torrential rain and moved to Sunday morning.

On Sunday, the conditions were dry, and Kirk managed to secure fifth position.

In race three he moved up to second place, and in the UK Cup race, Kirk, having won the title last year in Ireland, had to be content with third position.

Kirk thanks his sponsors PFP Services, Magnum Motorsport, Cat Racing Services, Ultraframe and Millers Oils

He will next be in action at Oulton Park in Cheshire on Saturday, October 1st.