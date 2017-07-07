Jon returning to the wild

Double Olympic medalist Jon Schofield will represent Team GB at the ICF Wild Water Canoeing World Championships in September.

The London 2012 bronze medalist, who upgraded to silver at the Games in Rio last year, was named among a 13-strong squad that will travel to Pau in southwestern France to compete along the northern edge of the Pyrenees mountains.

Schofield booked his place when returning to wild water racing and triumphing in the men’s K1 on the River Tryweryn in Bala at the Welsh Open, the scene of his Junior World Championships success 15 years ago.

The 32-year-old, a former white-water canoe slalom world number one, is flying solo again having spent a huge chunk of his career winning medals alongside K2 200m sprint partner Liam Heath.

The pair, who have landed two podium finishes at the Olympic Games, have won two World Cup events together, placed three times at the World Championships and were crowned European champions in Zagreb five years ago.

Double World champion in wild water racing, Hannah Brown, will also be hoping to defend her K1 title in Pau, after putting in a commanding performance to take the Welsh Open title in June.

There is a call up for Ryan Hunt, who stole the show in men’s C1 in Bala, whilst he will continue to pair up with Mike Rees-Clark in the men’s C2.

Rachel Houston will be leading the women’s C1 line alone, and will combine with K1 reserve/forerunner Louise Revell to challenge for the women’s C2.

The full squad competing in Pau: Men’s K1 - Jon Schofield, Calum Gingell, Rob Jefferies, Mike Rees-Clark. Ladies K1 - Hannah Brown, Victoria Murray, Lydia Oxtoby, Laura Milne, Louise Revell (Reserve/Forerunner). Men’s C1 - Ryan Hunt, Andrew Houston, William Fotheringham. Ladies C1 - Rachel Houston. Men’s C2 - Mike Rees-Clark/Ryan Hunt. Ladies C2 - Louise Revell/Rachel Houston.