Handball team to represent area

Pupils from Clitheroe Royal Grammar School are celebrating after clinching a place at the largest youth sporting event in Lancashire, following victory in a boys’ handball competition.

The school will now represent the Ribble Valley at the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals next month, where they will compete against teams from 14 Lancashire districts in a bid to be crowned champions.

Jane Johnson, the school games organiser for the Ribble Valley, said: “Congratulations to the boys from Clitheroe Royal Grammar School for putting on a fantastic winning display and scooping the county finals handball spot.

“I’m really looking forward to watching you represent team Ribble Valley in Blackpool in July.”