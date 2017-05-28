Gymnasts’ medal haul

Ribble Valley Acrobatic Academy’s rhythmic gymnasts flourished in Northampton at the 11th Rose Cup.

The club had 23 youngsters travel down to the event to shown off their new routines to the opposition, some performing for the first time at such a big event.

The club’s junior national group danced their way to victory with clubs to pick up first place.

The group, which is made up of gymnasts Maisie Donald, Phoebe Richardson, Olivia Blow, Callie Ramsdale and Trinity Woodman managed to finish a clean, well-executed routine to fight off the other clubs with two impressive scores putting them top.

Seven-year-old gymnasts Georgina Massey and Jessica Mcauliffe also walked away with first place with their hoop duet.

The rhythmic club all in all travelled home with an impressive eight gold and two bronze medals.

Phoebe Metcalf won the level 2 under 12 Hoop, Olivia Cordeau was third in the level 2 Under 12 ball, and Imogen Metcalf third in the level 2 junior ball.

In total, 15 out of the 23 competing managed to finish in the top six in each age group, so all in all, a huge success for the girls.

The clubs gymnasts have a busy schedule at the moment, with the West Midlands rhythmic championships also in their diary.