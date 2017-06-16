Gisburn are Valley tennis champs

Pupils from Gisburn Primary School have clinched a place at the largest youth sporting event in Lancashire, following victory in a mini tennis competition.

The school will represent the Ribble Valley district at the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals next month in Blackpool.

A total of 14 teams met at Ribble Valley Tennis Centre to compete for the coveted county finals spot, with Gisburn Primary pupils beating Pendle Primary School in the final match to take glory.

Jane Johnson, who is the school games organiser for the Ribble Valley, said: “Well done to Gisburn Primary School pupils for a fantastic display.”