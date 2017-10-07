Former president rules the roost in Assheton Cup at Clitheroe

Champion golfer Mark Ashworth added to his long list of successes by winning the Tradesman’s Trophy at Clitheroe Golf Club on Saturday with a par-busting round of 66-3-69 net.

An eagle at the par five first hole was followed by a birdie at the second and further birdies at five and six cancelled out an uncharacteristic dropped shot at the relatively short par four on the fourth hole and another at the eighth, a par three.

The back nine was covered in two under par with birdies at 16 and 18 to complete the course with a score of 66, five under par.

Derek Marsh took second place with his round of 78-8-70 with Denis Underwood in third on 85-13-72 after card play-offs with Ian Sellick and Alex Ashworth.

A Medal competition played in conjunction with the Tradesman’s Trophy was won by Benjamin Woodhead who scored 77-11-66 to win by two shots from David Bennett on 84-16-68.

Simon Murgatroyd was third scoring 85-15-70 after a card play-off with Tom Riley.

Former president Peter Clayton was in fine form last week winning the annual competition between the former captains and presidents on Tuesday to lift the Assheton Cup and then returning the best score in Wednesday’s Midweek Medal with his round of 86-13-73.

Members of the Club Council and invited guests visited Heysham Golf Club on Thursday for their annual outing.

Members of the winning Four Man Team competition on the day were Richard Baker, Richard Moody, Alan Clifford and Brian Lamb with 81 points after a card play-off with the team of Richard Crossley, Dave Johnson, John Holt and Jim Tierney.

A card play-off was required to decide the winner of the Ladies’ Four Person Team event on Thursday when the quartet of Susan Healey, Jacqueline Bury, Gill Eddlesone and Elizabeth McEwan scored 77 points to edge out the team of Sharon Turner, Deborah Catlow, Dawn Coulter and Bernadete Howarth.

Third place went to Judith Bishop, Rosemary Fort, Tracey Bentley and Marilyn Fletcher with 71 points. A Ladies’ Stableford on Wednesday was won by Carole Brown with 36 points.

Picture Caption: Back row (left to right) Geoff Roberts, Ian Lambert, Paul Wood, Jim Cameron, Peter Clayton, Richard Baker, Andrew Walmsley and Chris Eddlestone.