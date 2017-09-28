Dolphins meet new head coach

It was a busy week for Clitheroe Dolphins – ot only did they welcome and meet their new head coach Paul Davison, but they swam their fastest and best strokes to complete, what was for some swimmers, their first time trials.

Davison will be joining Clitheroe Dolphins from early October, and brings a wealth of experience, both on poolside and in the water.

He has been county, regional and multiple national age group champion at 100 and 200m breaststroke, he competed at Commonwealth, World and Olympic trials and had a British Championships finish of 11th.

He represented Lancashire for five years and represented GB juniors in the World Biathle Championships in Sardinia, Italy, as well as playing water polo

The times the swimmers received at the time trial will enable them to work out which events they are best suited to, and it also gives them a basis to train around and improve.

Clitheroe Dolphins have vacancies in all squads and for all abilities, for further information check out their webpage or drop them an email.