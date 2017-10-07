Clitheroe RUFC make moves in the mud to beat resilient Ashton

Clitheroe’s 1st XV overcame a resilient Ashton side in the mud at Littlemoor but it wasn’t one for the purists.

The hosts started the game in a lethargic manner and got dragged into an arm wrestle with the large Ashton pack.

With the scrum just about stable and the line out going well through Rigby, enough ball was generated for the backs to create gaps and space.

With the exception of an early break for Cuddy, there was little evidence of this as the game got bogged down with penalties and knock ons.

Ashton were the first to score and deservedly so after a number of phases through good forward pressure. The try was converted and Clitheroe knew they needed to up their tempo.

Eventually the Maroons got into the game and man of the match Cuddy easily outpaced his opposite number and touched down in the corner.

Then, with an excellent conversion, the scores were level at half time.

Clitheroe returned with much needed urgency; Slinger and Cathcart were looking dangerous and following good pressure the ball went through the hands and Cuddy scored in the corner for his second.

A penalty saw Cuddy add another three points to the home side’s tally and moments later, in a similar scenario, the score climbed to 18-7.

With territorial pressure telling on Ashton, they conceded a line out and from the ensuing line out, Clitheroe set up a driving maul and captain Dickenson bulldozed over to score a deserved try.

The extras were added as the Maroon and Golds prevailed 25-7. Clitheroe face a tough trip to Ormskirk this weekend.