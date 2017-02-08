Clitheroe cyclists are red hot in winter series

Clitheroe based team, Green Jersey RT, have won the team prize for the North West region cyclocross after overcoming tough conditions in the eight-event winter series.

Rider Issac Peatfield also claimed first overall for the team in the under 16 category, showing skill and determination to come out on top.

Cyclocross is a growing part of cycle racing in the UK and, at the recent World Championships in Luxembourg, Team GB managed an unprecedented first, second and third in the junior category.

The team are now looking forward to a packed season of road races across the whole of the UK, including the Clitheroe GP on June 16th.