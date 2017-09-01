Charlotte ends season on a high

Hammer thrower Charlotte Williams rounded off a very good season as she finished second at the England Under 15 and Under 17 National Track and Field Championships in Bedford over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Going into the championships, the St Augustine’s pupil had had a very good year, winning the Lancashire Schools’ title, the Lancashire County title, claiming silver at the English Schools’ and Northern Championships, as well as a bronze medal at the SIAB International in Dublin.

Entering this weekend’s National Championships ranked second in the country, Charlotte put in another cracking performance, winning the silver medal with a throw of 58.07m.

Charlotte said following the Championships: “I am very pleased with my performance at Bedford this weekend, and to come away with a silver medal at a huge event like that, with a big field of 20 girls who are all good throwers, is great.

“It has brought my season to a brilliant end and I will now be working towards the 2018 season.

“Thanks to everyone for all the support, but a special thank you to my coach Mick Hichon, who has been there every step of the way, and also my parents who support me every day.”