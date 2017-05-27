Charlie stars for Green Jersey team

Charlie Paige has helped the Clitheroe-based Green Jersey Race Team has start the summer season with a flurry of success at a number of prestigious national events in the cycle racing calendar.

Charlie, who attends Bowland High School, is a member of the under 16 team, along with Isaac Peatfield and Benjamin Peatfield from Bolton, Bobby Horton from Lancaster and Joe Law from Doncaster.

The lads, who have been training together throughout the winter, participated in the Dolan Youth Series in Southport, which consisted of six races over three weekends in March.

They fought hard against a tough field of riders and enjoyed overall success, with Charlie winning Stage 1 and Isaac and Benjamin both winning the Yellow Jersey in the series in their respective age groups.

The team’s luck took a temporary wobble a few weeks later when they competed in The Youth Tour of Scotland, a four-stage national race in Perth.

Early in the first road stage, there was a serious crash which took out Isaac and Bobby, leaving the team sixth at the end of the day. The next day, the lads battled on to win Stage two and positioned fourth in the overall tour.

The team also competed in The Isle of Man Youth Tour at the beginning of May, a three-stage national race over 3 days with the top 80 riders from across the UK.

The boys worked well together during Stage 2 to secure Isaac another Yellow Jersey win, and came away with top 20 individual general classifications.

Then the team competed in the TLI National Championships at Oulton Park Motor Racing Track; Charlie winning bronze and Joe silver.

Team manager Richard Paige from The Green Jersey Bike Shop in Clitheroe said: “We’re all incredibly proud of the boys who have a great team spirit; they train hard, race hard and enjoy a lot of team banter! “

Over the next few weeks the boys will be focusing on their GCSE exams, although they will be taking a break from revision this weekend to race in the Northwest Youth Tour in Lancaster, another national three-day event.

Once exams are over the team will travel to Donegal in August to compete in the international Youth Tour of Ireland.