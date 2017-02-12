Charity starts close to home for golf club

A donation of £2,000 was handed over to the Friends of Clitheroe Hospital when Clitheroe Golf Club’s Lady Captain, Pat Rees, presented a cheque to the the charity’s chairman, Mrs Brenda Dixon, at the Clitheroe Community Hospital.

Mrs Dixon expressed her thanks to the ladies of Clitheroe Golf Club for their generosity and said the money would be a huge help in allowing the Friends of Clitheroe Hospital to continue their work both in helping the patients feel more at home while in hospital and also in funding items of equipment that the National Health Service is not able to provide.

The picture shows Pat Rees (left), Lady Captain of Clitheroe Golf Club, presenting a cheque to Brenda Dixon, chairman of the Friends of Clitheroe Hospital, watched by Marilyn Fletcher, Honorary Treasure of the Ladies’ Section at Clitheroe Golf Club.

Meanwhile, the Fourball Betterball Stableford at Clitheroe Golf Club attracted a full list of competitors.

The pairing of Andrew Wright and Ralph Postlethwaite took the honours with an impressive 43 point total, two points better then the runners-up Ronald and William Tyrell.

John Graham and Tony Holt took third spot on 40 points after a card play-off with Steven Owen and Steve Lambert.

Ian Williams and Ian Sellick headed a group of six pairs tied on 39 points.