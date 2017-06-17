Cattermole wins kart meeting at Donington

Kirk Cattermole was racing at Donington Park the 2.4873 mile circuit last weekend in the 125 open kart class,

The meeting consisted of free practice, qualifying, two British superkart championship races, and the last race of the weekend was the British Grand Prix race.

The weather was a mixture of sunshine, cloud and a strong breeze on the Saturday.

Practice went well first thing Saturday morning, a few tweaks were made for the timed qualifying session and managed to put in a time that earned him third place on the grid for the first race.

The first race was held later in the day, which was the best race of the whole weekend with any four to six drivers in contention.

Cattermole shot into the lead to head the pack off 35 karts into the first corner, however the lead changed several times during the 15-minute race, and managed to retake the lead with two corners to go by out braking the first place man into the Melbourne Loop and managed to take the win by a mere 0.030 of a second.

The second championship race was held on Sunday morning, the sky was dark, however the rain held off.

Cattermole started this race in fourth position and again shot in to the lead for the first corner. This was another extremely good race, and managed to take the chequered flag in second position.

The championship points were tallied up and Cattermole had secured enough points to win the meeting.

The final race of the day was for the British Grand Prix race.

There was rain in the air, however all drivers were on slick tyres and the rain held off.

Cattermole started in third position for this race, and due to the pole man having a problem, he didn’t take the lead straight away.

He, however, took the lead and managed to lead the race for a lap until disaster struck and his was race ended due to an engine seizure.

Thanks go to Cat Racing Services, Magnum Motorsport, PFP Services and Viper Racing for their support.

Cattermole is next racing at Cadwell Park on July 9th.