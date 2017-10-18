Cattermole claims Stars of Darley crown for fifth-straight year

Kirk Cattermole was in action at the prestigious Stars Of Darley Meeting earlier this month at Darley Moor in Derbyshire, racing in the 125 Open Kart class.

The meeting consisted of timed qualifying and two races, with the winner of the second race to take the Stars of Darley title.

However, due to several red flags throughout the day, the timetable was changed to just timed qualifying and one race.

The weather luckily stayed dry and the drivers were on slicks tyres all day.

Qualifying went well, the track was still damp, so Cattermole took it steady over the first few laps, as he had brakes that needed to be bedded in, and on the ninth lap he put in his quickest time – 1.29 seconds quicker than the nearest 125 competitor – to secure pole position in his class.

As the meeting was down to one race, he knew he had to take the win. and Cattermole managed a light to flag victory, taking the win by 16.91 seconds.

Cattermole has now taken the Stars of Darley crown for the fifth consecutive year.

Thanks go to Catracing services and PFP Services.