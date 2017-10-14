Captain fantastic comes out on top against his president at Mytton Golf Club

Members at Mytton Golf Club waited in anticipation for who would be selected for the captain and president’s respective teams.

It was nip and tuck for the first dozen scores but very soon it came apparent that the captain had selected a great team.

Eventually, Mr President had to concede defeat and hand over the £20 note.

In the individual competition, Jean Van Boeckel (captain’s team) was in inspired form shooting 37 points on the 16 hole course to take first prize; second was Richard Palmer with 33 points and third was Jon Edmundson with 32 points .

Jon just pipped Keith Fitzhenry on a card play off, but Keith did take the Division One prize with Angus Barr taking the Division Two prize with 32 points.

There were four twos this week; Dave Clegg, Richard

Palmer and Steve Worrall on the first and Jean Van Boeckel on the ninth.

With only one more qualifying round left this year, John Berry has extended his advantage at the top of the Order of Merit - it is now a two-horse race with only Darrel Thomas able to challenge.

Meanwhile, members of Clitheroe Golf Club’s Seniors Section travelled to Bramhall Park Golf Club in Cheshire for their annual Autumn outing last week.

Teams of four competed for a variety of prizes with the quartet of Denis Underwood, Mike Ainsworth, David Short and Richard Moody scoring 87 points to take the main prize after a card play-off with the runner-up team of Jeff Crowther, Phil Walmsley, Peter Greaves and Dave Johnson.

In third place with 85 points were John Hacking, Rob Turner, Gary Moores and Tommy Poole. Jeff Crowther won the prize for nearest the pin at the fourth hole and Gary Moores was nearest the pin at the 13th .