Busy year for Sam starts next month in LA

Samantha Murray is set for a busy 2017, with a packed international calendar featuring new events and all of the traditional major championships.

The first modern pentathlon World Cup of the year is in Los Angeles from 23rd-27th February.

Further World Cups follow in Cairo (March 21st-25th), Drzonkow (May 4th-8th) and Kecskemet (May 25th-29th), before the World Cup Final in Druskininkai, Lithuania from June 23rd-25th.

A busy period follows with the Senior European Championships and Senior World Championships all taking place by September 3rd.

There are other World Ranking Competitions including the Swiss Women International (Senior) taking place during the first half of the year ensuring many of Pentathlon GB’s Senior athletes will be in action internationally.

Additionally, the Kremlin Cup and Olympic Hopes are both set for October, before the Champion of Champions closes a 10-month international season in Doha in mid-November.

The revamped British Modern Pentathlon Championships in Bath on June 3rd and 4th June will see Great Britain’s best senior and junior pentathletes competing in a high quality competition on British soil.

All four of Team GB’s 2016 Olympic modern pentathletes – Kate French, Murray, Joe Choong and Jamie Cooke – are set to compete as they look to capture the title of British Champion.

All Senior internationals will be full modern pentathlons (swim, fence, ride, combined laser-run).