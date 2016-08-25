Breeder Gillian gains first premium

Horse breeder, Gillian Hinnigan from Billington, gained a higher first premium with her young horse at the Baileys Horse Feeds/ British Breeding/British Equestrian Federation (BEF) Futurity held last week at Myerscough College in Lancashire.

The filly foal Finissima, owned and bred by Gillian, took home a higher first premium of 8.85 to top the dressage section at Myerscough.

A higher first premium indicates that the horse has the potential and outlook to perform at national level.

The BEF Futurity Evaluation series aims to identify British bred young potential sport horses and ponies destined for careers in dressage, eventing, showjumping or endurance.

It may even find the stars of the future who will go on to compete at World Championships or become Olympic champions.

Gillian said: “We are really pleased with Finissima.

“I have competed her dam, Donna Carlotta successfully in dressage.

“We have been to the Badminton Young Dressage Horse championships and the Pet Plan championships.

“She also took 11 th place in the elementary at the Dressage National championships.

“We always wanted to breed from Donna Carlotts and as I was pregnant, it seemed a good time to do so before continuing her competition career.”

Finissima will either be sold, or Gillian may keep her and produce her for dressage.

She added: “We may be able to get a syndicate together to own her.”

The Futurity is a continually evolving process, 2013 saw the introduction of the Futurity equine bridge which is now being run as an extension of the Futurity evaluations.

The Futurity equine bridge provides top Futurity graduates with the direction and support they will need as 4 year olds so that they begin their early years under saddle in a way that allows for sustained physical and mental development.

In order to be eligible for the Futurity Equine Bridge all horses must obtain a Futurity score of 8.5 or above and a high enough vet score in the in their three-year-old year.

The BEF’s Head of Equine Development Jan Rogers said, “We are increasingly noticing that breeders, buyers and riders of British bred horses are finding that a Futurity premium is a very useful aid in helping assess these horses.

“We are also seeing a marked improvement in the standard of youngsters entered in the futurity, which is very good news for the future of British breeding.”

The 2016 Futurity evaluations will run until August 31st, covering 11 venues nationwide.