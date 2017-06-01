Blackledge out to destroy more dreams in Denmark

Luke Blackledge is looking to shatter another dream and destroy more plans when he returns to Denmark on June 17th.

The super-middleweight conquered Scandinavian ‘Golden Boy’ Mads Larsen in his own back yard five years ago, ultimately forcing the former European, IBO and World Boxing Federation champion to retire.

Larsen had been promised a shot at the WBA strap at 168lbs, with Mikkel Kessler identified as his opponent, but the knockout just over a minute in to the fourth round at Herning Kongrescenter distorted the map that had outlined his future.

This time the Elite Boxing professional, who has prospered from the expert tuition of Alex Matvienko, will challenge Lolenga Mock who is ranked in the top 30 on the planet.

The seasoned fighter, who owned the European Union super-middleweight title three times between 2006 and 2011, has been reportedly lined up to face the victor of Blackledge’s sparring partner, Tyron Zeuge, and Englishman Paul Smith who clash on the same evening at the Rittal Arena, in Hessen, Germany.

But Blackledge is determined to put a stop to that too. “I’m well known in Denmark,” said the former Commonwealth champion.

“They approached my team, they wanted us there so negotiations went smoothly. I want these tough fights, I want a challenge. I want to fight top level fighters.

“I’m still the king in Denmark. They love me over there. I stopped their champion last time and hopefully this next fight will work out in the same way.

“It was only supposed to be a warm up fight for him. He was supposed to be going on to fight Kessler for a world title and I took the contest at the last minute.

“He was supposed to be challenging to become a world champion but I ruined their plans. Now my next opponent is supposed to be fighting Zeuge but I’m going to ruin his plans too.”

Blackledge added: “It was probably one of the best wins of my career against a former world title challenger.

“It was a tough fight and he hit me hard but I broke his heart in the end. According to the scorecards I was losing every round until I stopped him.

“That wasn’t the case but I knew I had to knock him out because they were going to rip me off. I’m going to have to do something special if I’m going to win this one as well.”

Victory over Larsen propelled Blackledge in to the top 10 in Britain. And now he’s hoping that his next triumph, within the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, will bring more fortune.

“I took the fight at two weeks notice against Larsen and I won which put me in the top 10 in the UK rankings,” said Blackledge, who is currently preparing with Zeuge and his coach Juergen Braehmer in Germany. “I’ve been there ever since.

“I was nowhere before it because I didn’t have an amateur background. I was at the bottom of the rankings before but that win set me up for the opportunities I’m getting now.

“This challenge will push me on to the next level. I’m going to Denmark to win; I’m not just turning up for a pay day. I’m confident that I’m going to beat him. I’m ready to cause another upset in Denmark.”

Luke would like to thank AJ Wood Ltd, New Age Hydroponics, Nutri Bar Bolton and M & R Demolition for their continued sponsorship and support.