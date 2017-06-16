Blackledge is back in Denmark for big bout

Luke Blackledge is back in Denmark and the former Commonwealth champion is intent on causing another upset.

The 26-year-old takes on Lolenga Mock on Saturday at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus looking to secure his 24th professional win.

The home fighter, rated as the 29th best super-middleweight on the planet, has held the European Union three times and has won his last eight bouts in succession.

Blackledge, ranked in the British top 10 at 168lbs, conquered Scandinavian ‘Golden Boy’ Mads Larsen in his own back yard five years ago, ultimately forcing the former European, IBO and World Boxing Federation champion to retire.