Bike club’s annual Santa run

Cycling Santas, elves and fairies descended upon Clitheroe on Sunday as 35 members from the town’s bike club took to the streets as part of their annual Santa run.

The run took the cyclists from Clitheroe Bike Club through Clitheroe across to Pendleton and Wiswell before turning around in Whalley. On the return journey back through Clitheroe there was plenty of applause from bystanders who enjoyed the spectacle of so many riders embracing the festive spirit.

The group then headed for Waddington and West Bradford before joining other members of the 260-strong club to enjoy a Christmas lunch at Grindleton Pavillion supplied by the Country Kitchen, Waddington.

Fortunately, on this occasion the weather was kind to the bikers, unlike the last two years when the Santas have suffered a drenching.

Clitheroe Bike Club meets at 7-30pm on the first Thursday of each month at Ribblesdale Rugby Club where members get together and enjoy guest speakers on cycling topics.

The club caters for riders of all abilities and sees as many as 50 riders each Saturday split into small groups to enjoy a ride and a cafe stop.

The emphasis is on fellowship and fun plus friendly advice and support. For more details see the club website:http://clitheroebikeclub.co.uk/