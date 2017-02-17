Become a Breeze Champion with British Cycling

British Cycling are running a free training event in Pendle on Saturday, March 18th, offering the chance to become a "Breeze Champion" and to get involved with their initiative to get more women into cycling.

Aimed at confident female cyclists, British Cycling's day-long course allows participants to qualify as a Breeze Champion to encourage other women to cycle for fun and fitness as well as being part of the biggest programme ever to get more women riding bikes in the UK.

Led by women for women, Breeze relies on a group of volunteer ride leaders to support other women on guided bike rides across the UK, empowering women to change the face of cycling for good and leave a lasting legacy in their area.

With over 2,000 Breeze Champions trained to date, the chance to join a network of inspirational, like-minded women is not one to be missed.

The assessed, one-day course qualifies you to deliver guided bike rides for groups of beginner and intermediate level adults and accompanied children on roads and cycle paths, and includes exclusive Breeze Champion kit, British Cycling Ride membership, and on-going support.

With limited places, all completed applications will be submitted for review, with notifications distributed by email if a place on the course has been granted. Potential applicants should only apply if they live in the area where the course is being held, or are willing to lead rides in that area.

To register for the Colne event, head to https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/course/details/3395, and for more information on the Breeze Champions initiative, go to https://www.letsride.co.uk/beachampion