Barry claims President’s Day prize

It was President’s Day at Whalley Golf Club on Saturday, as 84 men and ladies competed for this prestigious prize on a blustery but dry day.

President Bill Banks hosted the event, providing hospitality during the day and entertainment in the evening.

The President’s Prize was won by Barry Dennis with 41 points.

Second was Viv Birtwell with 39 points, and third was Mike Conroy with 36 points.

Best back nine with 22 points was Treasurer Ed Gierat.

Best front 9 went to Club Secretary Joan Whittaker with 21 points.

Maureen Byron won nearest the pin on 18th, and nearest the line was won by Gail Ainsworth.

Last Wednesday, the ladies at Whalley played the EG Medal and LLCGA Frances Smith Qualifier.

Maureen Byrom won with a score of 97-34-63, runner-up was Anne Hardisty with 101-29-72, and third was Helen Hamer with 103-31-72.

Meanwhile, the Robert Lightfoot Trophy was played earlier this month at Whalley, and competitors were certainly blessed with the weather.

It was a little cooler in the morning, which John Rostron took full advantage of to post an unbeatable 69 nett to win this prestigious competition.

Second place in Division One was Jordan Cook with nett 71, with Dave Hanson third with nett 72.

Second Division winner was John Hamilton with nett 69, second was Paul Irwin’s nett 72, just beating Andrew Walker on a card play-off with the same nett 72.

There were only two two’s on the day, going to the overall winner John Rostron and Andy Brown.